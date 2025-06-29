Iran has no intention of stopping uranium enrichment — envoy to UN

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. Tehran has the right to enrich uranium and has no plans to stop doing so, Iran's permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani told CBS in an interview.

"The enrichment is our right, an inalienable right, and we want to implement this right," the diplomat noted, adding that Iran fully complies with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). "I think that enrichment will never stop," he said in response to a question about whether Tehran intends to resume uranium enrichment.

Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told CBS that Iran has retained components of its nuclear program and could resume uranium enrichment within a few months. According to him, "the capacities they have are there." "They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that," the IAEA chief emphasized. "One cannot claim that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there," referring to facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.