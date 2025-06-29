Kiev wants to purchase US weapons with European money — senator

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. Ukraine is negotiating the possibility of purchasing US weapons with European funding, said American Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, who met with Vladimir Zelensky in The Hague during the NATO summit on June 24-25.

"He (Zelensky - TASS) is asking not for American funding for more weapons, but for the ability to buy more American weapons, given that Europeans are funding their (Ukrainian - TASS) next round of weapon acquisition. He really needs air defense," the lawmaker said in an interview with Fox News.

At the end of May, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Europe wants to buy weapons from the US for further shipment to Ukraine if the administration of US President Donald Trump refuses to provide military aid directly to Kiev.