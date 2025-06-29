Israel attacks refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing 18 people — TV

BEIRUT, June 30. /TASS/. At least 18 people were killed and dozens more were injured in an Israeli strike on the Jabalia refugee camp, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to it, artillery fire was directed at a school building where displaced persons were sheltering. Earlier, four more Palestinians were killed in shelling of the Al-Zaytun and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods southeast of Gaza City.

A total of 68 people have been killed in the Palestinian enclave since the morning of June 29 due to Israeli airstrikes and shelling.

According to the TV channel, the Israeli military command did not call on residents of the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate to safe areas before launching Sunday's strikes.