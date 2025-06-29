Top Belarusian diplomat warns about catastrophic impact of Middle East conflict on Europe

MINSK, June 29. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East is fraught with catastrophic consequences for Europe, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said.

"It [the conflict] will have much more disastrous consequences because they [European countries], bearing in mind that they have less resources, and even practically none in many areas, have to invest money somewhere, to somehow attract labor force and resources. With these channels blocked, this will be a serious challenge," he said in an interview with the First Information television channel.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which came into effects on June 24.