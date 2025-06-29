{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US will no longer ensure Europe’s defense — European politician

He also called for defining "flag-ship-projects like a joint missile defense system, cyber brigade or a sky surveillance system"

NICOSIA, June 29. /TASS/. The time when the United States provided Europe with armed protection against external threats is over for good and Europe needs to build its own security system itself, President of the conservative European People’s Party Manfred Weber said.

"We need a true European defence union. 350 million Americans will not continue to defend 450 million Europeans. And only together we are capable to invest, especially in high-tech-weapons," he said in an interview with Cyprus’ Phileleftheros newspaper, which was cited by the In-Cyprus news portal.

He also called for defining "flag-ship-projects like a joint missile defense system, cyber brigade or a sky surveillance system."

"In the new geopolitical environment, Europe can represent its interests in the world only if it speaks with one voice," he emphasized. "Europe is strong when it is able to respond quickly and work with like-minded countries. Our ability to react to global events will determine our success. Europe has to become ready to act in foreign policy. Therefore, we should do our outmost to stay united despite the attempts to divide us.".

Middle East conflict
Nearly 600 Palestinians killed since late May in Gaza near aid distribution points — media
Since May 27, at least 583 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded while waiting for food at distribution points of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
Read more
Musk again lashes at Trump’s government spending bill
In Musk’s opinion, the bill will "destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country"
Read more
Russia interested in labor migrants observing rules of stay — Lavrov
"We attribute significant attention to adherence to rules of stay by foreign nationals present in our country and timely settlement of the legal standing by them," the minister added
Read more
Aurus branded apparel to be sold in Russia — ministry
"The women’s and men’s fashion lines has been developed to date, which will go on sale in accordance with the brand promotion strategy," the press service of the ministry of Industry and Trade said
Read more
Kyrgyzstan, Russia aim at bringing mutual trade turnover to $5 bln
The trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan totaled $3.5 bln last year
Read more
Russian President Putin says ready for new contacts with US leader Trump
The Russian president said he knows that Donald Trump also spoke about the possibility of meetings
Read more
China develops new type of weapons, presumably to disable power grids
No details about the name or type of these weapons were provided
Read more
Advisor to UAE president accuses Iran of damaging trust of Gulf neighbors
Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran
Read more
Trump says potential conflict with North Korea wouldn’t involve US
Trump said he had a good relationship with Kim Jong Un
Read more
Israeli minister to discuss preparations for Netanyahu's visit to US in Washington — TV
According to ABC News, Ron Dermer plans to discuss military operations in the Gaza Strip, the conflict with Iran, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned visit to the White House in July
Read more
Man deliberately starts fire in Idaho to shoot at firefighters — TV
According to NBC News, the firefighters were ambushed
Read more
Top Kazakh, Russian diplomats discuss cooperation within integration associations
Lavrov is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 29-30
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Dutch resolution on Crimean Tatars’ genocide as propaganda
According to Maria Zakharova, with a high degree of probability, those who voted for this resolution have never been to Crimea, especially after its reunification with Russia
Read more
US warned Iran of its plans to launch strikes two hours in advance — former adviser
Previously, US President Donald Trump stated that the Iranian authorities did not know until the last moment that the US was going to strike Iran's nuclear facilities
Read more
Yak-18T plane crashes outside Moscow
According to the agency’s preliminary data, there were four people aboard the plane
Read more
Trump says may lift anti-Iranian sanctions if Tehran is peaceful
NBC News reported on Saturday that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to hold talks with the Iranian authorities within days with an eye on reaching an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program
Read more
Ukraine’s EU accession does not meet Moscow’s interests — Russian MFA
EU also is moving towards active militarization, Director of the European Problems Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladislav Maslennikov said
Read more
Operation against Iran opens up many opportunities for Israel — Netanyahu
According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage
Read more
Kiev withdraws from Mine Ban Treaty — security officials
Earlier, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland announced their withdrawal from the Ottawa Treaty
Read more
Torrential rains in Pakistan claim at least 45 lives — TV
According to the television channel, the biggest number of deaths - 21 - was reported from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Read more
Kiev losing control on battlefield, Russian lawmaker says
Mikhail Sheremet expressed confidence that Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is now on the verge of collaps
Read more
Work to remove ‘irritants’ in Russia-US relations to continue — Kremlin aide
"The agreement to closely work on this track - the agreement remains, it was achieved during first telephone communications between two our leaders," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Serbian protesters announce mass blockade of streets ‘until their demands are met’
Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that the police would closely monitor the situation in Belgrade
Read more
Iran may resume uranium enrichment in few months — IAEA chief
According to the IAEA director-general, Iran "used to have and still has, to some degree, capabilities in terms of treatment, conversion and enrichment of uranium" in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia strikes Ukrainian military airfield by Kinzhal hypersonic missile, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ukraine loses 200 troops, 3 Starlink stations in East battlegroup's area of operation
The group continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and defeated the manpower and equipment of the formations of two mechanized brigades and an airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Russian coal reserves enough for 1,000 years — Deputy Energy Minister
"If we continue dealing with exploration, we will definitely have reserves enough for 1,000 years ahead," Dmitry Islamov added
Read more
Trump doesn’t rule out Iran having secret nuclear site
At the same time, he said that he doesn’t think that Iran could hide enriched uranium from its nuclear sites that were attacked by the US
Read more
US Senator says Trump supports bill on new anti-Russian sanctions
The bill, initiated by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, provides for secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners
Read more
Russia 'was told where to go in no uncertain terms' with its view of NATO growth — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Moscow emphasized that the security of one nation or a group of nations cannot come at the expense of another's security
Read more
Macron tells Pezeshkian that IAEA mission must resume work in Iran
French President also called on Iran to "return to the negotiating table to address ballistic and nuclear issues" and demonstrate "respect for the ceasefire, to help restore peace in the region"
Read more
Explosion occurs at oil refinery in Iran’s Tebriz — agency
According to Tasnim, the blast occurred due to an accident
Read more
West will not manage to defeat Russia, using Kiev as ram — Lavrov
"The West has never succeeded in that - they will not work it out this time also," the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
Iranian president says US, Israeli attacks undermine status of Non-Proliferation Treaty
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that this act of aggression happened during indirect talks on Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program between Iran and the United States
Read more
Japanese police investigating death of Russian woman — consulate general
The consulate general was in contact with law enforcement agencies on the issue
Read more
Russia is not interfering in developments in Armenia — Kremlin
"We do not want to interfere in these internal affairs in any way," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Conversation held with CIA Director, Russian intelligence chief said
"We reserved for each other an opportunity to make calls and discuss questions of interest at any moment," Sergey Naryshkin noted
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about conflict between government, clergy in Armenia
TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation
Read more
Trump rates high new statements by Putin concerning Russian-American relations
Putin said earlier that the relations between Russia and the US were beginning to stabilize thanks to Trump
Read more
Kim Jong Un meets with Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova — news agency
During the meeting, Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural exchange, friendship, comradeship, and mutual understanding between Russia and North Korea, the news report said
Read more
Macron, Merz losing common sense — Lavrov
These political figures "attempt to overtly return to the times when France and Germany wanted to conquer the whole Europe, the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union in the first instance," the minister added
Read more
Russian army has seriously advanced in Yunakovka, controls around 50% of settlement
The Russian forces fully control the northern part of the settlement, the military expert added
Read more
Russian assets freeze very harmful for Western financial system
Maxim Oreshkin said that this case on the whole is the big damage to the Western financial system and Western countries
Read more
Russia entering Ukraine’s defense in Kupyansk in groups, fighting has started in town
The Russian army is thus conducting preparatory activities for a full-scale entry into the city, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Iran has no intention of stopping uranium enrichment — envoy to UN
Amir Saeid Iravani stressed that Tehran fully complies with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
Read more
Russian, North Korean culture ministers sign two-year cooperation plan
The talks took place on June 29 in Pyongyang
Read more
Tatyana Kim only Russian woman named on Forbes 50 richest self-made women on Earth
Ranked 18th with a wealth of $4.6 billion, Kim, 49, is the second-youngest woman on the list
Read more
Turkish intel chief discusses situation in Gaza with Hamas delegation — media
According to the newspaper, the sides exchanged views on Turkey’s and international efforts to prevent a humanitarian disaster in the enclave and ensure immediate relief deliveries there
Read more
Top military brass warns US missile defense ships in Black and Baltic seas can hit Russia
It is unclear what missiles the Mk-41 launchers carry at a given moment, the deputy chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operations Directorate, Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir, said
Read more
Russian defense expenditures stand at $172 bln — Putin
According to the head of state, the expenses are huge and pose a problem for the country's budget but Russia is decently dealing now with that
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Kiev to demonstrate its commitment to settlement efforts
Vasily Nebenzya said that Ukraine should stop the mobilization campaign and begin demobilization
Read more
Ukraine lost over 1,235 troops over day — Russian Defense Ministry
Russian units of the Battlegroup Center liberated Novoukrainka settlement of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry added
Read more
Orban believes World War III would break out the day after Ukraine joined NATO
Earlier, Orban said that there had been a change of heart in NATO and the EU about Ukraine's admission to these organizations, and even Poland had changed its stance
Read more
US partly continues arms supplies to Ukraine — Kremlin aide
"Some of them continue; the others are not, as far as I know," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Putin, Trump can meet any time, no plans so far — Kremlin aide
"The issue is on the agenda but has not yet moved thus far to the practical sphere," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Press review: NATO tiptoes around Trump and Serbia digs into ammunition scandal
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 27th
Read more
Trump says drops work on sanction relief after Iranian supreme leader’s statements
According to the US leader, he changed his plans after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proclaimed Iran’s victory over Israel and the United States
Read more
Lavrov arrives in Kyrgyzstan on official visit
Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and hold talks with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev
Read more
Russia pushes Ukrainian army back from border by almost 14 km in some areas of Sumy front
The Russian forces have had the best results near Kondratovka and Yunakovka, military expert Andrey Marochko added
Read more
IAEA experts saw no signs of creating nuclear weapons by Iran — head
In Rafael Grossi words, the IAEA, "has had a very honest assessment of the situation" around Iran’s nuclear program
Read more
Russia does not subdue to pressure, force — Kremlin
"It is only possible to push Russia to the bargaining table by logic and arguments," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Trump not to save Zelensky — Russian major general
Major General Apti Alaudinov said that for Trump it doesn't matter what he said yesterday, he can take his promise back
Read more
Serbia needs to decide whether it's with Russia or West amid arms scandal — senator
On June 24, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that his country had ceased all exports of ammunition
Read more
Lavrov draws parallel between German and modern Ukrainian Nazis
"The Nazis burned Jews just because they were Jews and the Ukrainian Nazis burned Russian people in Odessa on May 2, 2014 only because they were Russians," the minister said
Read more
French politician calls for stopping financing, arming Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that he did not rule out potential sending Western troops to Ukraine
Read more
Read more
UEFA President may visit Russia in 2025 — Russian Football Union
"Let’s hope this visit will take place as early as in this year," head of the Russian Football Union Alexander Dyukov said
Read more
MH17 was apparently shot down by military aircraft, Dutch author says
"You can’t say for sure, but I think it must be a jet,” he said
Read more
Slovak president calls for dialogue with Russia
Peter Pellegrini voiced support for Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico who insists that the European Commission provide guarantees of energy security for Slovakia if the European Union imposes a ban on energy supplies from Russia from January 1, 2018
Read more
Turkish cabinet to discuss prospects for hosting new Russia-Ukraine talks — TV
Apart from that, the cabinet will discuss the situation around wildfires in the country, as well as anti-terrorist measures and economic issues
Read more
Brent oil price down below $66 per barrel on ICE first time since June 6
It is the first time since June 6, 2025, according to trading data
Read more
British transport union RMT demands end to military aid to Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph reported that the initiative calls on Labour government ministers to commit to working toward a diplomatic, negotiated, long-term peaceful settlement
Read more
Ukrainian economy may collapse even with West’s support — newspaper
According to the report, the Ukrainian economy has not yet collapsed only because of huge support from the West
Read more
Trump calls for settlement in Gaza
"Get the hostages back!" US leader added
Read more
China to follow its own laws in situation around TikTok — embassy in US
The day before, Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the US had a buyer for TikTok
Read more
Russia, Serbia negotiated gas contract — Srbijagas
The agreement would not be signed by September 20, the reason of the delay is that Serbia does not know whether Azerbaijan has sufficient gas for exports and the approximate deadline for extension of sanctions, Dusan Bajatovic said
Read more
Lavrov meets with Kazakh counterpart while visiting Kyrgyzstan
Russian foreign minister is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 29-30
Read more
Hundreds of Serbian president’s supporters remain outside parliament despite protests
Police units have cordoned off the area adjacent to the parliament
Read more
Negotiating progress to depend on Kiev’s position — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov also noted that Moscow hopes the date for the next round of talks with Ukraine will soon be agreed upon
Read more
France’s National Rally should prepare for potential dissolution of parliament — Le Pen
Le Pen won’t be able to run in that election herself, as a court barred her from doing so in a verdict ealier this year
Read more
Azerbaijan parliament’s delegation cancels visit to Moscow amid situation in Yekaterinburg
The move was motivated by "acts of violence against Azerbaijanis" committed by law enforcement officers in Yekaterinburg who thwarted the activities of an ethnic group
Read more
MP calls Danish general's fears of Russia's invasion of Greenland "stupidity of year"
US President Donald Trump doesn't bother him, he says, "but because of the ‘Russians in Greenland,’ he has already lost his peace of mind," Alexey Pushkov said
Read more
Three Ukrainian drones downed over Bryansk, Belgorod Regions
From 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Moscow time, Russian air defense forces destroyed three Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: two over the Bryansk Region, and one over the Belgorod Region
Read more
Russian economy capable to maintain steady growth — expert
Main parameters of the macroeconomic outlook and the draft budget for 2026 are to be prepared by September, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin said
Read more
Ukrainian brigade stationed in Sumy reinforced with UK-trained troops
"Some of the officers were redeployed from military medics to become assault platoon commanders," Russian security agencies told TASS
Read more
Testimony of accused of Crocus terrorist act confirm Kiev was its customer
Weapons used in the terrorist act were delivered to Russia from the territory of Ukraine, as stated in testimony
Read more
At least two people killed in Idaho shooting — sheriff
"We are prepared to neutralize the suspect who is currently actively shooting," Robert Norris said
Read more
Kiev wants to purchase US weapons with European money — senator
Bloomberg reported, that Europe wants to buy weapons from the US for further shipment to Ukraine if the administration of US President Donald Trump refuses to provide military aid directly to Kiev
Read more
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
Read more
Israeli attacks kill at least 72 Palestinians in Gaza Strip over day — TV
According to Al Jazeera, 47 Palestinians in Gaza City were killed in Israeli attacks over the past day
Read more
Top Belarusian diplomat warns about catastrophic impact of Middle East conflict on Europe
The head of the department, Maxim Ryzhenkov, noted that European countries have fewer resources
Read more
Russia, US maintain working communications — Kremlin aide
Ushakov said that working communications with the Americans are going on and on
Read more
Russian Armed Forces hit strike drone production shops — Defense Ministry
Russian air defense shot down a Neptune missile and 102 fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian army, the ministry added
Read more
Belgrade protestors called for civil war in Serbia — parliament speaker
The rally in central Belgrade gathered around 36,000 participants, according to Serbia’s interior ministry
Read more
Nazi descendants promoted to leading posts in West purposefully — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The trend is obviously neo-Nazi," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Kiev sends elite units to fight in Yunakovka in Sumy region, suffering heavy casualties
Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that the Russian army had seriously advanced in Yunakovka this week
Read more
Kiev senselessly destroying troops, equipment in attempt to contain Russian army — expert
According to the expert, Kiev's losses, including foreign mercenaries, amounted to nearly 4,000 troops in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week
Read more
Israel attacks refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing 18 people — TV
A total of 68 people have been killed in the Palestinian enclave since the morning of June 29 due to Israeli airstrikes and shelling
Read more
Witkoff to hold talks with Iran to discuss nuclear deal in coming days — NBC
According to the report, the US envoy will try to halt uranium enrichment by Iran in exchange for sanctions relief
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
US cancels sanctions preventing Paks-2 project in Hungary — Szijjarto
The administration of ex-US President Joe Biden introduced sanctions against Russia’s Gazprombank, through which construction of the nuclear plant was financed
Read more