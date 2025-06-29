US will no longer ensure Europe’s defense — European politician

NICOSIA, June 29. /TASS/. The time when the United States provided Europe with armed protection against external threats is over for good and Europe needs to build its own security system itself, President of the conservative European People’s Party Manfred Weber said.

"We need a true European defence union. 350 million Americans will not continue to defend 450 million Europeans. And only together we are capable to invest, especially in high-tech-weapons," he said in an interview with Cyprus’ Phileleftheros newspaper, which was cited by the In-Cyprus news portal.

He also called for defining "flag-ship-projects like a joint missile defense system, cyber brigade or a sky surveillance system."

"In the new geopolitical environment, Europe can represent its interests in the world only if it speaks with one voice," he emphasized. "Europe is strong when it is able to respond quickly and work with like-minded countries. Our ability to react to global events will determine our success. Europe has to become ready to act in foreign policy. Therefore, we should do our outmost to stay united despite the attempts to divide us.".