NEW YORK, June 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump thinks that Congress should pass the bill on new sanctions against Russia, US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican of South Carolina, who is put on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists) said.

"I was playing [golf] with him (Trump - TASS). He says, ‘It's time to move — move your bill,’" he said in an interview with ABC News, adding that he hopes the Senate will consider the bill on anti-Russian sanctions already in July.

The bill, initiated by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat of Connecticut), provides for secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners. The document proposes import tariffs of up to 500% on goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other goods.

"If you're buying products from Russia and you're not helping Ukraine, then there's a 500% tariff on your products coming into the United States. India and China buy 70% of Putin's oil. They keep his war machine going. My bill has 84 co-sponsors. It would allow the president to put tariffs on China and India and other countries to get them — stop them from supporting Putin's war machine, to get him to the table," Graham said.

Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee Roger Wicker (Republican, Mississippi) said in early June that Trump has asked his fellow party members in the US Senate not to bring to a vote, for the time being, a bill that would tighten sanctions against Russia, including by imposing restrictions on third countries.