Turkish intel chief discusses situation in Gaza with Hamas delegation — media

ANKARA, June 29. /TASS/. Turkish National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin met with a Hamas delegation led by head of Hamas’ Shura Council Muhammad Darwish to discuss the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Milliyet newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the sides exchanged views on Turkey’s and international efforts to prevent a humanitarian disaster in the enclave and ensure immediate relief deliveries there.

They also discussed prospects for reaching a consensus between various Palestinian factions and steps to be taken toward a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the newspaper noted.