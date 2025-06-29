Turkish cabinet to discuss prospects for hosting new Russia-Ukraine talks — TV

ANKARA, June 29. /TASS/. Turkish President will hold a cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss prospects for hosting another round of Russia-Ukraine talks, the A haber television channel said.

Apart from that, the cabinet will discuss the situation around wildfires in the country, as well as anti-terrorist measures and economic issues.

The cabinet will also discuss the situation around the Iranian-Israeli conflict and in the region in general. It is not ruled out that the issue of a venue to a NATO summit in 2026 will also be addressed. The alliance decided to hold its summit in Turkey but the venue has not yet been chosen.