Trump says may lift anti-Iranian sanctions if Tehran is peaceful

NEW YORK, June 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has promised to lift the anti-Iranian sanctions if Tehran pursues a peaceful policy.

"If they can be peaceful, and if they can show us they're not going to do any more harm, I would take the sanctions off," he said in an interview with Fox News.

NBC News reported on Saturday that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to hold talks with the Iranian authorities within days with an eye on reaching an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. According to the television channel, the deal will provide for Iran ceasing enrichment activities in exchange for US mitigating sanctions.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which came into effects on June 24.