French politician calls for stopping financing, arming Ukraine

PARIS, June 29. /TASS/. A French politician has called on Paris to refrain from interfering into conflicts in other countries, in partocular in Ukraine, but instead focus on getting out of the difficult economic situation.

"First, we must make efforts so that France doesn’t interfere into others’ wars. Second, we must stop impoverishing ourselves when we need money. And the French bear this on their back: we are being impoverished by endless cheques to Ukraine. This is very painful for our country and gives grounds for serious questions," the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, told journalists.

"The money allocated to Ukraine goes nowhere," he said. "If funds go to arm Kiev, this is simply wasted money which is taken away from hospitals and farmers."

France, in his words, "must immediately stop financing and arming Ukraine and drop the idea of sending any French military there for good."

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that he did not rule out potential sending Western troops to Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that any presence of Western troops in Ukraine is unacceptable for it.