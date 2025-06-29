France plans to hold UN conference on Palestine in July — top diplomat

PARIS, June 29. /TASS/. France plans to hold a high-level conference on peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue at the UN Headquarters in New York in July, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on LCI television.

"We want to hold it as quickly as possible. I hope, we will manage to hold it in July, so that we could make some serious progress on the issue," the minister said.

He added that France and other EU countries are ready to improve the mechanisms of humanitarian aid distribution in the Gaza Strip.

"France and Europe are ready to participate in ensuring the security of humanitarian aid distribution to prevent it from being seized by armed groups," Barrot said.

Saudi Arabia and France were supposed to organize a high-level conference to promote the two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the UN Headquarters in New York between June 17 and 20. Against the backdrop of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on June 13 that the conference is postponed "due to logistical and security problems.".