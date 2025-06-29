Musk again lashes at Trump’s government spending bill

NEW YORK, June 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s proposed government spending bill will put the United States into "debt slavery," US billionaire and the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk said.

"This bill raises the debt ceiling by $5 TRILLION, the biggest increase in history, putting America in the fast lane to debt slavery!" Musk wrote on the X social network.

Apart from that, in Musk’s opinion, the bill will "destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country."

The document, which Trump calls "one big beautiful bill" envisages serious cuts in taxes and government spending in a number of industries. Besides, it increases defense spending, including to create the Golden Dome missile defense system. Apart from that, it includes measures to toughen border control and increases government spending for the purpose.

The document was passed by the House of Representatives on May 22. After being approved by the Senate, it will go to the US president for signing.