Macron, Zelensky discussed production of drones in Ukraine — top French diplomat

PARIS, June 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague to discuss the possibility of producing drones by the Renault carmaker in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on LCI television.

"A few days ago, French defense minister [Sebastien Lecornu] announced the joint production of drones in Ukraine with the Renault company," Barrot said. "The president of the republic discussed it with Vladimir Zelensky during the NATO summit earlier this week."

According to the minister, "it is important [for France] to continue assisting Ukraine in the development of its equipment production."

Russia has repeatedly said that supplying Ukraine with weapons will only protract the conflict.