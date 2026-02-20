MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s recent remarks regarding the potential acquisition of nuclear weapons suggest a possible expansion of the American Nuclear Sharing program and plans to deploy the US nuclear arsenal in Poland, according to Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

In an earlier interview with Polsat television, Nawrocki expressed strong support for Poland’s participation in the nuclear project, signaling a shift in the country’s strategic posture.

"Most likely, we are faced with the possibility of broadening the American Nuclear Sharing initiative by stationing additional nuclear arsenals in countries that the Pentagon considers vital strongholds - primarily to project military threats toward Russia. This aligns with a broader strategy where nuclear arsenals are integrated into the security architecture of new participant states, with tacit approval from the international community - particularly the Western bloc - and active involvement from the United States and prominent European leaders," Stepanov told TASS.

He further noted that the trend toward nuclear proliferation along NATO’s eastern flank is becoming increasingly evident, fueled by public statements from regional leaders and amplified by Western media outlets. This narrative aims to legitimize the expansion of nuclear capabilities in the region within the public discourse and among experts.

Stepanov warned that continued proliferation could lead to nuclear chaos, with the absence of unified control mechanisms risking uncontrollable escalation from any European country involved.