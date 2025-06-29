New package of anti-Russian sanctions may be adopted soon — French top diplomat

PARIS, June 29. /TASS/. France expects the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions to be adopted in the coming days, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on LCI television.

When asked when the new package of sanctions will be approved by the EU member countries, he replied: "In the coming days, because the negotiations are nearing completion."

In his words, "Europe has been coordinating its efforts on the subject with American senators."

Earlier, European Council President Antonio Kosta told reporters after the council’s meeting that the EU leaders have been unable to approve the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions. In turn, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the work has been "in full swing," but did not elaborate on when it may be completed. According to diplomatic sources in Brussels, the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions by the European Council has been blocked by Slovakia.

On June 18, the Semafor portal said the US Senate was not planning to consider new anti-Russian sanctions at least until July.