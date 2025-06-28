Serbian president Vucic makes call for peace in front of Belgrade protestors — newspaper

BELGRADE, June 29. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic appeared before the crowd in Belgrade with a call for peace, the Vecernje novosti newspaper reported.

According to the report, Vucic made a public appearance in the Pioneers Park, adjacent to the presidential administration. He made a call for peace and assured that the government is strong and the authorities will fulfill their duty.

According to a TASS correspondent, protestors still continue their attacks on police officers, throwing bottles at them. A large number of police vehicles and at least one ambulance were seen in the area.