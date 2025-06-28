Witkoff to hold talks with Iran to discuss nuclear deal in coming days — NBC

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is set to hold talks with Iranian officials within the next few days to discuss a deal on Tehran's nuclear program, NBC News reported.

According to the report, the US envoy will try to halt uranium enrichment by Iran in exchange for sanctions relief. The report didn’t say where the talks will take place and who will represent Iran.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, the US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.