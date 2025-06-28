France’s National Rally should prepare for potential dissolution of parliament — Le Pen

PARIS, June 28. /TASS/. Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing National Rally’s faction in parliament, said French President Emmanuel Macron could dissolve the legislature in the near future, and the party should get ready for an election.

"It would be dangerous to convince ourselves that the parliament won’t be dissolved," she said at a meeting with her supporters on Saturday, AFP reported. "One must not relax."

Le Pen said, "In the event of new parliamentary elections, the National Rally must win."

She won’t be able to run in that election herself, as a court barred her from doing so in a verdict ealier this year.