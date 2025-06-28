Israel says its forces killed one of Hamas founders in Gaza

TEL AVIV, June 28. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it killed one of Hamas founders in Gaza City.

"The Israel Defense Forces attacked and eliminated in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City the terrorist Hakem al-Issa, who was one of the founders of Hamas. His current position is chief of staff in the military wing of the terrorist organization," the IDF said in a statement.

According to the statement, al-Issa was "one of the last senior Hamas operatives who held high-level positions before October 7 and remained in the Gaza Strip."

"Issa played a significant role in planning and executing the murderous massacre on October 7," the IDF said.

"The Israel Defense Forces will continue to act decisively to find and kill all terrorists from various terrorist organizations who took part in the October 7 massacre," the statement said.