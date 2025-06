TEL AVIV, June 28. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out another strike in Lebanon.

The attack in near the settlement of Qunin in southern Lebanon aimed to eliminate a Hezbollah member named Muhammad Hammoudi, the IDF said in a statement. According to the statement, he commanded one of the units of Hezbollah's military wing near the town of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.