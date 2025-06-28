Orban believes World War III would break out the day after Ukraine joined NATO

BUDAPEST, June 28. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he believes that Ukraine's admission to NATO would set off an armed conflict with Russia and World War III the very next day.

"Ukraine in NATO? That would mean war with Russia, and World War III the very next day," he wrote on X.

He also commented on Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU.

"The EU’s reckless rush to admit Ukraine would pull the frontlines into the heart of Europe. This isn’t diplomacy, it’s insanity - you don’t throw matches on a powder keg. We won't let them turn Europe into a battlefield," Orban said.

Earlier, Orban said that there had been a change of heart in NATO and the EU about Ukraine's admission to these organizations, and even Poland had changed its stance.