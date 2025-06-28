Pashinyan suggests opponents refrain from using insults

YEREVAN, June 28. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggested that starting from July 1, political opponents should not mutually use insults and promised to adhere to the ban for five days.

"I propose to reach public consensus that from a certain date we will stop swearing and hybrid attacks in the public-political sphere and move on to the logic of exclusively civilized and respectful debates based only on proven facts. I propose July 1 as the date of the beginning of the consensus and from that moment until July 5 I veto the use of ‘paracanonical’ vocabulary in speech on my part," he wrote on Telegram. He also promised to share his impressions of the public reaction to his proposal on July 5.

Recently, Pashinyan has been using abusive words against his opponents and even clergymen with his example followed by his wife Anna Hakobyan. The latter periodically calls her critics "fleas," "pervert maniacs," and other not very flattering words.