ISTANBUL, June 27. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to host the third round of talks on Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Yesterday we spoke with the parties about the decisions that had been made during the second round. <…> We see that they are willing to proceed to the third round. The Russians have made a preliminary statement on this matter. We are ready to receive guests and play the role of a mediator," he said in an interview with the A haber television channel.