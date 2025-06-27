Discontent with prime minister performance grows in Armenia — poll

YEREVAN, June 27. /TASS/. Over 67% of respondents in a recent Armenian sociological poll expressed negative assessments of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's performance, Gallup International reports.

The data reveals that 49.1% of participants rated Pashinyan's work as "extremely negative," with an additional 18.8% describing it as "somewhat negative." "Overall, 67.9% of Armenian respondents evaluated their prime minister’s performance negatively. Only 8.2% expressed complete satisfaction, while 13.7% were somewhat satisfied, and 10.2% could not give an answer," head of Gallup International’s Armenian branch Aram Navasardyan said during the presentation.

The sociologist highlighted a growing trend of dissatisfaction, citing data from February’s survey which showed 46.5% completely dissatisfied and 19.1% somewhat dissatisfied respondents, versus 15.5% somewhat satisfied and merely 9% completely satisfied.

Conducted on June 23-25, 2025 via telephone interviews among 1,000 participants, the poll carries a 3% margin of error.