Iran 'not alone' in its resistance — Belarusian president

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assured Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that the Islamic Republic is "not alone" in its resistance.

"Mr. President, I want you to know that in your resistance, you are not alone," Lukashenko stated during an extended session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The Belarusian leader made the statement in response to Pezeshkian’s video address broadcast at the summit. Lukashenko noted that the Iranian president was originally scheduled to attend as the first observer state representative of the EAEU but could not participate due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"The recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities under the IAEA supervision represent an extremely dangerous violation of international law, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the 1949 Geneva Conventions," Lukashenko emphasized.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The ceasefire has been in effect since June 24.