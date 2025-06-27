Agreement between EAEU, Iran opens vast opportunities for participants — Pezeshkian

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran opens unprecedented opportunities for economies of participating nations, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said in his video address to the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the extended range of participants.

"This agreement offers unprecedented opportunities for national economies and entrepreneurs of participating countries," the president said.

"Owing to cooperation and mutual confidence, we can build a successful model of regional integration and turn this historic opportunity into a pivotal moment for collective growth," Pezeshkian noted.