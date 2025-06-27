Iranian President calls on UN and IAEA to be more responsible towards aggressor countries

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to exercise greater responsibility in addressing the actions of aggressor nations and "warmongers." In a video address to participants in the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, he emphasized the need for these international bodies to hold aggressors accountable.

Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to all nations that have condemned Israel's recent actions, highlighting the significance of the EAEU summit as a platform to communicate the united stance of countries opposing aggression in the Middle East. He firmly stated that the ongoing policy of appeasement towards Israel's systematic human rights violations must be actively rejected.

The escalation began in the early hours of June 13, when Israel launched a military operation targeting Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran responded with its own retaliatory actions. Nine days afterward, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, effectively escalating the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike against Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the region. According to US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage resulting from the strike.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had reached an agreement to a complete ceasefire. On June 24, the ceasefire officially took effect.