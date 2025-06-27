Strikes on Iran's nuclear sites violate international law — Belarusian president

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has condemned the recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling them a blatant violation of international law.

"These attacks targeted nuclear sites under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency and constitute a serious breach of international law – most notably, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the 1949 Geneva Conventions," he said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with an expanded circle of delegates.

The Belarusian leader also noted that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was expected to attend the meeting for the first time as a representative of an EAEU observer state, "but was unable to participate due to well-known circumstances."