White House wants to curtail search for war crimes in Ukraine — Reuters

WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. The White House has recommended that the US State Department stop funding programs to search for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, and some other countries, Reuters news agency reported.

Citing two American sources and official documentation of the US government it obtained, the agency said that the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) had sent the recommendation to the State Department on Wednesday. This is not a final decision, the State Department can still challenge it, the story says. However, Reuters emphasizes that the chances that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will do so are low.

Reuters explains that OMB's recommendation concerns programs implemented in Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Gambia, Iraq, Myanmar, Nepal, and Syria. In Ukraine, these programs are aimed against the Russian army.