Hungary blocks talks on Ukraine’s accession to EU

BRUSSELS, June 26. /TASS/. Hungary has vetoed the approval of a final document on Ukraine by the European Union’s summit with its main point being the beginning of talks on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, according to a statement by the European Council following discussions on Ukraine.

"The European Council discussed the latest developments as regards Ukraine. The text set out in document EUCO 16/25 was firmly supported by 26 Heads of State or Government [out of 27]. The European Council will revert to the issue at its next meeting," the European Council’s press service said.

It also published a draft of a final document which was not approved at the summit which noted that "the European Council invites the Council to take the next steps in the accession process in line with the merit-based approach, with clusters being opened when the conditions are met." This would have been a direct order to the European Council to launch talks on Kiev’s accession.

Earlier, Hungary warned that it would not support Ukraine’s accession to the EU under any circumstances.