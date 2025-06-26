Poland’s parliament votes for withdrawing from anti-personnel mine ban convention

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Poland’s Sejm, or lower house of parliament, has voted for the withdrawal from the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction, also known as the Ottawa Treaty.

According to the voting results released on Sejm’s website, as many as 413 lawmakers supported the move while only 15 were against and three abstained.

The document will be submitted to the Senate and then to the president, who may issue an executive order to withdraw from the convention.

Poland, along with the Baltic countries and Finland, announced its decision to exit from the Ottawa Treaty in March.