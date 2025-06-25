US says destroys Iran's nuclear facilities, sees years to restore them

WASHINGTON, June 25. /TASS/. The US Air Force has destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities, and it may take years to rebuild them, Director of the National Intelligence Service Tulsi Gabbard said on X.

"New intelligence confirms what US President Donald Trump has stated numerous times: Iran’s nuclear facilities have been destroyed. If the Iranians chose to rebuild, they would have to rebuild all three facilities (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan) entirely, which would likely take years to do," Gabbard, who oversees all 18 American intelligence agencies, wrote.

According to her, "The propaganda media has deployed their usual tactic: selectively release portions of illegally leaked classified intelligence assessments (intentionally leaving out the fact that the assessment was written with "low confidence") to try to undermine President Trump’s decisive leadership and the brave servicemen and women who flawlessly executed a truly historic mission to keep the American people safe and secure."

At a press conference in the Hague after a NATO summit, the American leader said that the conclusions of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, which were leaked to the press on Tuesday, apparently for political reasons by someone from Trump's ideological opponents in the US intelligence services, were preliminary. According to these conclusions, the American strikes on Iran did not lead to the destruction of the core components of Tehran's nuclear program. According to those estimates, the attack most likely only delayed the appearance of a nuclear bomb in Tehran for several months.