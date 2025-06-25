US merely wanted to bury Fordow nuclear facility in Iran, investigative journalist says

NEW YORK, June 25. /TASS/. The United States did not aim to eliminate Iran’s centrifuges and its cache of enriched uranium at the Fordow nuclear facility but merely planned to completely bury it, US Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said on his blog on Substack.

"All of the known entry ways and air tubes that reached above ground were directly targeted, leaving a huge amount of rubble above the working levels that would be nearly impossible to penetrate. None of the US bombs was meant to strike the enriched-uranium storage facility or the centrifuges spinning away. The measure of success came later when American sensors reported no increase in the atmospheric radiation levels after the attack. Iran’s uranium was intact and simply buried," he wrote.

Additionally, the strikes by the US were not "aimed at elements of the Iranian leadership," Hersh said.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.