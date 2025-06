TEHRAN, June 25. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite army units) have confirmed in a statement the death of Commander of Khatam Al-Anbiyaa, Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, from wounds sustained in Israeli strikes.

The statement reads that Shadmani died, "having been seriously injured by a blow from the Zionist regime last week."

On June 17, Israel said that Shadmani had been eliminated during overnight strikes on Iran.