Bodies of more than 150 conflict victims found in Gaza in past two days — Health Ministry

CAIRO, June 25. /TASS/. Rescue workers and medical teams have recovered the bodies of at least 158 Palestinians killed by Israeli military operations and airstrikes in the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, the enclave’s Health Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, approximately 680 people were injured and sought medical assistance in Gaza over the same period.

The ministry also stated that the total number of casualties in Gaza since October 2023 has surpassed 56,000 deaths, with more than 132,000 people injured. It added that many bodies remain trapped under the rubble or lie in the streets, where medics and civil defense teams have been unable to reach them due to ongoing hostilities.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.

On May 18, the Israeli authorities announced that Operation Gideon’s Chariots, aimed at destroying Hamas in Gaza, had entered its decisive phase.