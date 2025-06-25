Trump lays into some US news media over reports on Iran strikes

WASHINGTON, June 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expressed displeasure over the reports by CNN and the New York Times that questioned the outcome of the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

"Fake news CNN, together with the failing New York Times, have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history. The nuclear sites in Iran are completely destroyed!" he wrote on Truth Social in caps.

CNN reported earlier, citing sources, that the US intelligence community and some Israeli officials believe the US strikes failed to achieve a complete destruction of key components of Tehran’s nuclear program. The White House dismissed the assessment as inaccurate.

In the small hours of June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran, and Tehran retaliated less than 24 hours later. The US entered the fray on the morning of June 22, with its aircraft attacking three Iranian nuclear sites. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage.