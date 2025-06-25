Witkoff says Iran’s loss of ability to enrich uranium beyond doubt

NEW YORK, June 25. /TASS/. US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites have obliterated the country’s ability to enrich uranium, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"The objective was eradicate nuclear enrichment capability, which we did. And even if there was nuclear material that was hidden, it was then to eradicate the conversion, the conversion building, the conversion process that existed at Isfahan, which we did, which now made, rendered it absolutely impossible to weaponize," he said on Fox News.

He dismissed as "preposterous" the news reports that, citing the US intelligence community, cast doubt on the success of the US effort to decimate key elements of the Iranian nuclear program.

"It will be almost impossible for them to resurrect that program, for in my view, and in many other experts’ views who have seen the raw data, it will take a period of years," the envoy said.

"I've read all the damage assessment reports," he said.

"There are three distinct facilities in Iran that we were concerned with. Isfahan, which is a conversion facility <…> was completely destroyed at Esfahan," Witkoff went on to say. "There are two other nuclear reactors in Natanz, one above ground and one below ground. The below-ground one, we know we eviscerated, and the above-ground one, which had been hit by the Israelis and had been substantially damaged, we put another bomb on top of it, just to make sure that it was eviscerated. And we know for a fact it was."

"Fordow is the last enrichment reactor that was operating there, and we put 12 bunker buster bombs on Fordow <…> There's no doubt that it was obliterated," he continued.

CNN reported earlier, citing sources, that the US intelligence community believes the US military strikes on Iran did not achieve a complete destruction of key components of Tehran’s nuclear program. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the assessment was classified, and the leak represented an attempt to humiliate US President Donald Trump.