Belarus says invites Turkey to Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security

MINSK, June 24. /TASS/. Turkey has received an invitation to the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

It said that on June 24 the republic's Ambassador to Turkey Anatoly Glaz and Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexey Yerkhov met with Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister of Berris Ekinci to pay special attention to the conference scheduled for October 28-29, 2025.

"The Turkish side is invited to take an active part in this significant forum, which will be held in the Belarusian capital," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The officials also discussed the situation in the region, prospects for its development, as well as cooperation on international platforms and the promotion of initiatives aimed at maintaining Eurasian and global security.