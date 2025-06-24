Israeli National Security Council chief says in direct talks with Syria — paper

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. Head of the National Security Council (NSC) of Israel Tzachi Hanegbi admitted that he personally participates in direct negotiations with Syria, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

According to its information, Hanegbi made this statement on June 22 at a closed meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense. He also said that Syria, along with Lebanon, are "candidates for normalization of relations" with Israel under of the so-called Abraham Agreements, the newspaper notes.

"There is direct daily dialogue at all levels between Israel and the regime in Syria. I am conducting it there with [Syrian] officials," the newspaper quoted Hanegbi as saying. According to the head of the National Security Service, "Israel and Syria have a lot in common."

According to Israel Hayom, one of the deputies asked Hanegbi whether Israel would be ready to withdraw troops from the buffer zone in the Golan if relations with Damascus began to improve. "If normalization occurs, we will consider this possibility," he replied.