US gets significant benefits from military cooperation with Ukraine — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. The United States benefits significantly from military cooperation with Ukraine, said Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, nominated by US President Donald Trump for the post of head of the United States European Command (EUCOM).

"The U.S. also gains significant benefits from security cooperation with Ukraine, including valuable technology transfers to our warfighters and industrial base, insights into the evolving nature of warfare, and access to emerging technologies being tested in real time on Ukraine’s battlefields," the Pentagon representative said at a hearing in the Senate Armed Services Committee dedicated to his candidacy.

The EUCOM head traditionally holds the position of Commander-in-Chief of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe.

Grinkevich pointed out that such cooperation allows the United States not only to have access to new technologies, but, given the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, to understand the nature of their use in real combat.