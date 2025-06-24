Attack on US Al Udeid base in Qatar 'to scar' relations with Iran — PM

DOHA, June 24. /TASS/. The attack of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) on the US Al Udeid airbase in Qatar "will leave a scar" on relations between Doha and Tehran, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said.

"What has happened will scar the [bilateral] relations," he said at a press conference when asked about the potential impact of the Iranian attack on bilateral relations. "We consider this a violation of the good neighborliness policies that Qatar has adhered to since the beginning. We will continue to maintain the same approach with all regional partners, protect ourselves, and contain anyone who seeks to undermine our security," Al Thani pointed out.

According to him, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a telephone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed regret that the target of the Iranian strike was located on Qatari territory. "We explained that Qatar is, after all, a neighbor, and that, when building relations, we are guided by the principle of good neighborliness. We will continue such a policy," the prime minister noted.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani emphasized that Doha considers the Iranian attack a breach of sovereignty and intends to take all necessary diplomatic and legal actions. "We hope to leave this chapter behind," he added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.

In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success.

In response, Tehran launched a missile strike on the US Al Udeid military base in Qatar. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage caused by the attack. Later, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.