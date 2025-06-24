At least 45 Palestinians killed during humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza

CAIRO, June 24. /TASS/. At least 45 Palestinians died after the Israeli military opened fire in the vicinity of two aid distribution outlets in the Gaza Strip, the Maan agency said.

The first incident occurred in the Al-Shakush neighborhood in northwestern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, when Israeli soldiers opened fire at a crowd of several thousand people queueing near an aid distribution outlet. According to preliminary data, at least 20 Palestinians died and more than a hundred received wounds and injuries.

The second such incident was reported from the vicinity of the Netzarim checkpoint in central Gaza. At least 25 people were killed and 150 more were wounded.

According to Gaza’s authorities, at least 450 people have been killed and nearly 3,500 have been injured while queuing for humanitarian aid since late May when Israel announced a new mechanism for humanitarian aid distribution.

The new US-backed scheme to organize aid for Gaza residents transfers practically exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and provide food and essential goods to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). According to the plan, all international organizations involved in aid efforts, including UN agencies, will henceforth operate solely through the GHF.

These organizations have criticized the plan, condemning the idea to place distribution centers in "safe zones" free from hostilities in southern Gaza. According to them, this could lead to forced resettlement of enclave residents. The UN also fears that Israel will politicize humanitarian aid, turning it into a tool to pressure the Palestinians.