BUDAPEST, June 24. /TASS/. The NATO summit now under way in the Hague should champion peace talks in Ukraine, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said, adding that.

Hungary’s top diplomat expressed hope for a ceasefire and peaceful settlement of the armed conflict between Israel and the US with Iran, noting that "Ukraine should be next." "Let peace ring out there as well! The events of recent weeks show what should be done: we should support the peaceful efforts [of US President] Donald Trump," Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"The NATO summit, which is kicking off today, provides European leaders with a perfect opportunity to do all this," the minister concluded.

Since the onset of the military conflict in Ukraine the Hungarian government has been pushing for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. In recent months, it has repeatedly called on EU leaders to support the efforts of the US administration to organize talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the hostilities. But as Budapest sees it, Brussels wants to undercut these efforts by providing further military aid to Ukraine.