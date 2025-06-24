Iran not to allow relations with neighbors to deteriorate due to US, Israel — MFA

TEHRAN, June 24. /TASS/. Iran will not allow tensions with Israel and the United States to damage its relations with neighboring countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a phone call with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"Araghchi condemned the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran and emphasized that, through continued engagement with all countries in the region, Tehran will not permit its relations with neighboring states to deteriorate as a result of these provocations," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomat also expressed appreciation for Qatar’s stance in condemning the Israeli and US aggression against Tehran, and acknowledged Doha’s efforts to help prevent further escalation in the region.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran on June 13. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. The United States entered the conflict nine days after its escalation: on the night of June 22, the American forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile attack on the largest American air base in the Middle East, Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties and no significant damage was caused.

According to US President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and stated that they had fulfilled all the tasks they had set for themselves.