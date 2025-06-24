Trump stops short of firmly backing NATO collective defense pledge

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump did not provide a clear answer when asked whether he remains committed to the principle of collective defense as outlined in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"Depends on your definition," the US leader said when asked by reporters to clarify his stance on Article 5 of the NATO treaty, signed in Washington in 1949, which enshrines the principle of collective defense among alliance members.

"There’s numerous definitions of Article 5. You know that, right?" Trump said, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, en route to the Netherlands, where the NATO Summit is set to begin.

"I’m committed to being their friend. You know, I’ve become friends with many of those leaders, and I’m committed to helping them," he added, referring to the United States' allies within NATO.

When pressed to elaborate - given that his remarks might cause concern among European members of the alliance - Trump responded: "I’m committed to saving lives. I’m committed to life and safety, and I’m going to give you an exact definition when I get there. I just don’t want to do it on the back of an airplane."

On June 12, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reaffirmed that the United States is prepared to fulfill its Article 5 collective defense obligations within NATO. His statement came during a congressional hearing, in response to a question about whether the US would act under Article 5 if Russia were to attack any NATO member in Europe.