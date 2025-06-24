Israel attacks radar station north of Tehran — radio

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets have delivered a strike on a radar station north of Tehran, the Kan state-run broadcasting company reported.

The strike was delivered in response to a missile launch toward Israel this morning, which the Israeli side considered to be a violation of the ceasefire. According to Kan, the target in Iran had a symbolic character.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Tuesday morning that Iran had attacked Israel shortly after a ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect. Following the attack, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire and said that he had ordered the Israeli military to strike back on the Iranian capital city. Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, in turn, said after an operational meeting that Israel would retaliate on Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian General Staff refuted reports on the missile strike on Israel after the ceasefire was declared.

Shortly after that, US President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with both parties and demanded they calm down. According to the Axios portal, which cited an Israeli official, Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and asked him not to strike Iran and Netanyahu agreed to scale back the attack.

Earlier, Trump announced that Iran and Israel had agreed on a ceasefire starting some six hours after his statement, i.e. around 4:00 a.m. GMT. According to Trump, Tehran was supposed to be the first to cease fire to be followed by Israel twelve hours later and "upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world."