Over 400 aid-seeking people killed in Gaza since late May — UN

GENEVA, June 24. /TASS/. Over 410 people have been killed and 3,000 others injured while trying to access humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), Spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Tamin Al-Kitan said at a briefing in Geneva.

Since the US-and Israeli-backed GHF started operating in the enclave on May 27, over 410 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military attacks on people who were trying to reach aid distribution points, the UN human rights spokesman noted. At least 93 others were killed by the Israeli army while attempting to approach the few aid convoys operated by the UN and other humanitarian organizations. Kitan added that "at least 3,000 Palestinians have been injured in these incidents."

Israel has been implementing a new US-backed scheme to organize aid for Gaza residents since late May. This new model transfers practically exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and provide food and essential goods to the GHF. According to the plan, all international organizations involved in aid efforts, including UN agencies, will henceforth operate solely through the GHF.

These organizations have criticized the plan, condemning the idea to place distribution centers in "safe zones" free from hostilities in southern Gaza. According to them, this could lead to forced resettlement of enclave residents. The UN also fears that Israel will politicize humanitarian aid, turning it into a tool to pressure the Palestinians.