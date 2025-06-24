Israel tightens grip on West Bank amid escalation of conflict with Iran — MSF

GENEVA, June 24. /TASS/. Israel has tightened grip on the West Bank amid escalation of the conflict with Iran, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said in a statement.

"As international focus shifts to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Israeli forces have ramped up military operations in Jenin, Nablus, and Tulkarem governorates in the West Bank, and have deployed additional troops, leading to heightened restrictions on Palestinians," the statement reads. These "actions exacerbate the already dire situation for Palestinians in the West Bank, who face significant barriers to accessing health care and essential services, especially since October 2023," the humanitarian organization said.

"We urge states to move beyond words of condemnation and put real pressure on Israeli authorities to end excessive force and lift movement restrictions blocking access to essential services and humanitarian aid, and scale-up support for displaced and isolated communities across the West Bank," MSF noted.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. In the following days, Israel and Iran exchanged more strikes. Both sides reported casualties and losses as a result of these attacks and admitted that some targets were hit but claimed that the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to mediate the conflict.

The United States joined the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: in the early hours of June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On Monday evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on the United States’ Al-Udeid military base in Qatar. According to the US, there were no casualties, nor any significant damage caused in the attack.