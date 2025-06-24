Egypt calls on Iran, Israel to honor ceasefire agreement — foreign ministry

CAIRO, June 24. /TASS/. Egypt welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel and urged both parties to fully respect the agreement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Egypt welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel announced by US President Donald Trump. We urge both Iran and Israel to fully adhere to the ceasefire and exercise maximum restraint," the ministry said, adding that the ceasefire could represent "a turning point in ending the military confrontation between the two countries and stabilizing the situation in the region."

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again.

On the night of June 22, the United States joined the armed conflict by attacking three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Tehran responded with a missile strike on the US Al Udeid military base in Qatar’s Doha. Foreign military and personnel were evacuated from the base after receiving information about the planned attack, which subsequently resulted in no injuries. Trump later said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.