Israel says tasks of its operation against Iran achieved, agrees to ceasefire

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. Israel believes that it has accomplished all the goals of its operation against Iran, eliminating "the double existential threat" posed by Tehran's missile and nuclear programs, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, adding that Tel Aviv is ready to agree to a ceasefire.

"In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with [US] President [Donald] Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire," the statement said.

According to it, Netanyahu convened a Security Cabinet meeting yesterday with the participation of army and intelligence service officials to discuss the country’s security and announce the implementation of all the operation’s goals. "Israel has removed from over it a double existential threat - on both the nuclear issue and regarding ballistic missiles. The Israel Defense Forces also achieved complete air superiority in the skies over Tehran, struck a severe blow to the [Iranian] military leadership and destroyed dozens of Iran's main regime targets," the prime minister's office said.

The Israeli government also thanked Trump and the US for their support in defense and for participating in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat. "In Operation Rising Lion, the State of Israel made great historic achievements and placed itself in the first rank of the world's major powers. This is a great success for the people of Israel and its fighters, who removed two existential threats to our country, and ensured the eternity of Israel," the statement said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had fully agreed to implement the ceasefire agreement about six hours after its announcement, that is about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT). According to the US leader, Tehran will cease fire first, followed by Tel Aviv twelve hours later, and "upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world."